Constable killed as bus rams into bike

A Delhi Police officer was killed after a cluster bus hit his bike in Delhi Cantonment on Thursday night, the police said on Friday.
Bus driver Ram Niwas has been arrested, they added. Constable Amarpal was a resident of Haryana and a former Army man. He joined the police force in 2010.
The victim was on the way home to Najafgarh from Swaroop Nagar police station, where he is posted, when the accident happened around 9.30 p.m.
“He was at Palam flyover when his bike was hit by the speeding bus,” said a senior police officer. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
“His body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem and handed over the family on Friday for last rites,” the officer said. A case has been registered at Dwarka south police station.
