Constable gets out-of-turn promotion for bravery

A Delhi Police constable has been given out-of-turn promotion for his courage and work while trying to apprehend armed assailants in Dwarka.

The promotion has been given to constable Rajiv posted in Dwarka Sector 2 police station. “He retaliated and fired at the criminals despite sustaining serious bullet injury on his face. He was admitted and operated upon in the hospital and is still in the ICU,” said a Delhi police spokesperson.

On March 15 night, Rajiv who joined the force in 2010, was on patrol duty with Home Guard Ajay Kumar when they received an information about firing at a construction site. When they reached the spot, the assailants had fled. Subsequently, the duo reached a plot where the accused were hiding and asked them to surrender but they tried to flee.

Retaliatory firing

The two officers overpowered one of the four accused but three of them tried to save their accomplice and fired at Mr. Rajiv who sustained an injury on his face. Despite the injury, he fired in retaliation. The four were later arrested, the police said.

In another development, five officers have been given ‘Asadharan Karya Puraskar’ by Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava for their work. The officers have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravindra, Head Constables Joginder Singh, Vijay, Sanej and Krishan.