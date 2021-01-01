Constable found dead

New Delhi

01 January 2021 01:22 IST

A 37-year-old Delhi Police Constable was found dead at her residence in Dwarka on Wednesday morning, the police on Thursday.

A note has been recovered, they said. A senior officer said the Constable was living alone at her residence in Bharat Vihar. Her husband is posted in Rajasthan and her children are studying in hostel. She joined Delhi Police in 2006 and was posted in Dwarka North police station.

The case came to the fore when another official went to check on her as she was not coming to work for a few days.

When she did not open the door, police arrived at the spot and broke it open. They found her dead.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.