Constable found dead

A 34-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service gun on Friday night in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, said an offier on Saturday.
No note has been recovered, they said, adding that a call was received at 10.30 p.m. regarding an officer being found dead in a barrack in the police building.
He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The constable was upset over his nephew’s death and was on leave for five days to attend the last rites.
Inquest proceedings have been initiated and further probe is under way, the police said.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)
