Constable found dead in car, husband on the run

A 33-year-old constable was found murdered inside a car in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony, the police said on Tuesday. The prime suspect in the case — victim’s husband — a head constable, is absconding, they said.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC has been registered and teams are conducting raids in several places, including Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

A senior officer said at 9.30 p.m., a call was received regarding the crime. “The body was spotted by a rag picker. The police found the woman dead on the passenger seat. She had sustained a severe head injury,” the officer said.

Next, the FSLfound an empty cartridge on the crime spot. “Prime facie, it appeared that the woman was shot dead,” the officer said. The police then found that the vehicle was owned by a police official posted in Special Cell unit. “The official told police the that his friend, a head constable , asked him to give his car at 1.30 a.m., saying his wife was ill and needed to be taken to a hospital,” the officer added.

The deceased was then identified as a constable, posted in Outer North district. “Investigation so far has revealed that the incident is a fallout of a marital discord,” the officer said.