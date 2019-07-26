Constable flees after raping minor house help

A Delhi Police head constable is on the run after allegedly raping his 14-year-old domestic help in outer Delhi’s Mundka, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when the accused and the minor girl were in the house, while the policeman’s family was away, they said. The victim approached an NGO on Wednesday, which helped her report the matter to the police.

A senior police officer said that a case under the POCSO Act and relevant IPC Sections has been registered.

The police have formed teams to nab the accused, who is in his late 40s. They are trying to find out if the accused had assaulted the minor earlier as well.