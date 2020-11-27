Constable fires four rounds in self-defence

He was ‘threatened and intimidated’

A Delhi Police Constable fired four rounds in the ground in self defence while intervening in a fight between an elderly couple and their neighbours over a parking issue. The officer had arrived after the couple’s daughter called asking for help.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said that a call was received from a woman identified as Vandana, who said that entry to the house of her parents — Amar (73) and Manorama (70)— was blocked as their neighbours had parked their vehicles and this troubled her parents.

Responding to the call, Constable Punit Sharma reached the house of the complainant in Rohini Sector 16.

Relatives of the Ms. Vandana’s neighbours, who reside in the same locality, arrived and started arguing with him.

“They intimidated him for coming in response to Ms. Vandana’s call and threatened him,” Mr. Mishra said.

One injured

The police said that Mr. Sharma requested the relatives to calm down but they got louder instead. “Some of them also tried to snatch his mobile phone, keys of his bike, and his service pistol. That was when he fired four rounds in the ground, one of which hit the little finger of a woman identified as Madhu (40),” the officer said.

Mr. Sharma managed to escape from the spot and informed the officers at the police station. The woman was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, and is said to be stable.

Mr. Mishra said that the accused tried to stop a policeman from performing his duties and therefore, a case was registered at K.N. Katju Marg police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.