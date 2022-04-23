Constable fires during a scuffle at Rohini court; two injured

Police are probing the reason behind the bullet fire: DCP

A constable fired a gunshot on the ground during an altercation at Rohini district court on Friday morning. Two minor injuries were reported, the police said.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said at around 9.40 a.m., a quarrel took place between three people — two advocates, identified as Sanjeev Chaudhary and Rishi Chopra, and a civilian, Rohit Beri.

The three exited the premises through the court’s gate number 8, where the altercation continued. A constable of Nagaland Armed Police deployed at the gate intervened and fired a shot pointing towards the ground, the DCP added.

“Two persons have sustained minor injuries due to the concrete projectiles as a result of the bullet hitting the ground,” the DCP said, adding that the police are trying to find whether the bullet was fired accidentally or under any circumstances.

Recurring incidents of security fallout within the premises have brought to concern the safety arrangements at Rohini district court.

Last year on September 24, security concerns were tightened at the court after infamous gangster Jitendra Gogi was killed by his rival gangster and his two assailants were killed on the court premises in a counterfire by the Delhi police. The incident took place despite Gogi being in police custody.

On December 9, a man was injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place inside a courtroom of Rohini district court.