Delhi

Constable dies of COVID-19 at city hospital

A 54-year-old police constable died of COVID-19 at a city hospital on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) Sikandar Singh said that the constable Sunita got admitted in the hospital on April 24 and was on oxygen support. On Monday, the doctors told her family that she required a bed with ventilator, a facility which the hospital did not have.

“We were in touch with the family and they told us about the ventilator requirement on Tuesday morning. But by the time we could arrange it, she passed away,” the officer said.

