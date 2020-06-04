Constable dies, infection report awaited

NEW DELHI

04 June 2020 23:57 IST

He was undergoing treatment for lung ailments since 2019

A 30-year-old Delhi Police constable died on Wednesday morning at Safdarjung Hospital. His COVID-19 test report is awaited, the police said.

A senior police officer said that the constable was posted in the HAX Branch of North-East district and resided in Mandoli with his family. He was from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district.

The constable had been on medical leave since November 2019 and was undergoing treatment for lung infection and tuberculosis for the last six months in different hospitals, the police said. “He was being treated at a hospital in Lado Sarai and was shifted here in Safdarjung Hospital on June 2 as his condition worsened,” the officer said.

Around 4.30 a.m. on Wednesday, his father called the police control room and said that his son died of COVID-19. “The constable’s sample was sent to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The report is awaited,” the officer said.

He is survived by his wife and seven-year-old son.