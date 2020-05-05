Constable arrested for killing man

A constable was arrested on Monday along with his brother and a friend after he shot at three persons, killing one in Meet Nagar, the police said.

An officer said the accused have been identified as — Constable Rajeev, his brother Sanjay and a friend Kuldeep. The victims have been identified as Suraj who died in the incident and a mother-daughter duo — Geeta and Arti — respectively. The police said they received a call regarding firing at 8.30 p.m.. They were told that two neighbours — Gaurav and Sanjay — fought over an issue after which their families got involved.

“Gaurav’s friend Suraj, his mother Geeta, sister Arti and father Brijpal along with other family members got involved in the fight with Sanjay, Rajeev and Kuldeep,” anofficer said. During the fight, Rajeev shot four-five rounds, using his service pistol, at the opposite side.

The injured were rushed to GTB Hospital where Suraj was declared brought dead while the other two are undergoing treatment. A case under relevant sections of IPC registered, the police added.