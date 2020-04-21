Constable alleges lack of hygiene in hospital

After a police constable, who was tested positive for COVID-19, posted a video complaining about “lack of hygiene” in the hospital where he is undergoing treatment, authorities swung into action and took necessary relief measures.

In the video, the constable, who is undergoing treatment at a facility in Najafgarh, said that the room he has been staying has 19 other patients and they all have to use a common washroom. He had tested positive on April 17 “If anyone complains of throat pain or fever, they are not provided medicines,” he alleged, adding that they are not provided hot water, handwash or sanitisers. Moreover, the bedsheet was not changed and the pillow is dirty, he alleged. “I asked them to shift me to a private hospital but they said that I can call an ambulance and go by myself. They have not tested my family members either,” he alleged.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said that the constable is being taken care of now and they are in touch with the hospital authorities.

“He has also been shifted to a room where there are only six persons,” he added.

In a video shared on Tuesday, the constable said he was satisfied with the conditions and his concerns were addressed. Meanwhile, the DCP said that a proposal has been sent to the police headquarters to provide a financial relief of ₹1 lakh to the constable from the Delhi Police Welfare Society.