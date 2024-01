January 08, 2024 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday held public meetings in her Kalkaji Assembly constituency as part of AAP’s “Main Bhi Kejriwal” campaign, and alleged that a “conspiracy” was being hatched to arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The noise that the BJP is making about alleged scams is false, since despite numerous probes, no evidence of corruption has been found yet,” she said, adding that central agencies “won’t find proof” because AAP is an “honest party”.