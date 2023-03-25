HamberMenu
Conspiracy on to stop Delhiites from receiving free electricity, says Atishi 

Power Minister says the Chief Secretary and the Power Secretary, on the directions of the L-G, are trying to make profits by conniving with power companies while depriving the people of 200 units of free electricity

March 25, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Power Minister Atishi Marlena accused officials of machinations to stop Delhi government’s free electricity scheme.

Delhi Power Minister Atishi Marlena accused officials of machinations to stop Delhi government’s free electricity scheme. | Photo Credit: File

Power Minister Atishi on Friday said the Chief Secretary and the Power Secretary, in connivance with the Lieutenant-Governor, were trying to discontinue Delhi government’s free electricity scheme.

“An important file from the L-G’s office on power subsidy was to be presented before the Cabinet within 15 days, but it has not reached the Cabinet even after 14 days. Instead of being sent to the Chief Minister and the Power Minister, that file is doing the rounds of the offices of the Chief Secretary and the Power Secretary,” she said in the Delhi Assembly.

“What are the officials trying to hide?” Ms. Atishi said, prompting Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to refer the matter to the Standing Committee.

Earlier this month, L-G V.K. Saxena had asked the Chief Secretary to direct the power department to place the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) advisory on restriction of power subsidy before the Council of Ministers and take a decision within 15 days. The L-G made the instruction on the basis of a DERC statutory advisory to the Delhi government to consider “restricting” electricity subsidy to the “poor and needy consumers”. The advisory, however, was put in abeyance.

‘Depriving people’

Ms. Atishi alleged that there was a big conspiracy going on. “On the directions of the L-G, the Chief Secretary and the Power Secretary are trying to make profits by conniving with power companies while depriving the people of 200 units of free electricity,” she said.

