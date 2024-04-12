GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: Cabinet Minister Atishi

At a press conference, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi claimed that in the last few months, many events have happened that indicate this possibility.

April 12, 2024 11:25 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi. File

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on April 12 alleged that a big political conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP-led Central government to impose President's Rule in the national capital.

At a press conference, Ms. Atishi claimed that in the last few months, many events have happened that indicate this possibility.

"Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is a political conspiracy to topple his government. We have learnt from reliable sources that in the coming days, the President's Rule will be imposed in Delhi. But imposing President's Rule in Delhi will be illegal and against the mandate of people," she said. The Minister said that in the last few months, no senior IAS officer has been posted in Delhi.

"Posts are lying vacant in Departments but no postings have taken place. Bureaucrats have stopped attending meetings called by Ministers, citing the Model Code of Conduct. The Lieutenant Governor has been writing letters to the Ministry of Home Affairs over the functioning of the Delhi government," she charged.

