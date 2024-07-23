GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Considering starting sensitisation camps on caste, says JNU V-C

Published - July 23, 2024 01:23 am IST - New Delhi:

Ashna Butani
Casteist slogans were found painted on the university’s walls on July 20.

Casteist slogans were found painted on the university's walls on July 20.

Two days after casteist slogans were found painted on the walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)’s Kaveri Hostel, Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Monday said an inquiry is under way to identify the culprits. She also said the administration is thinking of starting sensitisation workshops on caste issues to prevent such incidents. The slogans were removed by the administration even as the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) held protests against the incident on Sunday.

“The university strongly condemns such derogatory comments. An inquiry is going on, and we have asked the wardens to submit their reports,” Ms. Pandit told The Hindu.

The JNUSU central panel members met the administration on Monday and demanded that students be sensitised about issues pertaining to caste-based discrimination, which they said had increased in recent years.

The V-C said, “The administration is in touch with JNUSU. We are considering conducting sensitisation camps to ensure that such incidents do not take place on campus.” She added that there is no clarity yet on whether the slogans were written by students or outsiders.

JNUSU president Dhananjay said, “We put forth a demand for sensitisation on issues pertaining to caste and identity among students since such incidents have increased recently.”

JNUSU vice-president Avijit Ghosh said, “The sensitisation should happen in the hostels by wardens with the help of the Equal Opportunities Cell and at the school level via JNUSU councillors. We have asked the administration to start sensitisation programmes by the beginning of the new semester.”

‘Uptick in such cases’

Biswajit Minji, the vice-president of Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA), said the July 20 incident is part of a larger pattern.

“Tearing down posters of Bahujan icons, writing casteist slurs on posters, giving 0 or 1 mark to students from marginalised communities in PhD viva-voce is not just the concern of Dalits at JNU, it is the concern of Dalits across this nation, where caste-based atrocities are seen daily,” Mr. Minji said.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) issued a statement on Saturday, saying that during the campaigning for the recently held JNUSU election, morphed photos of Mr. Dhananjay, along with casteist slogans, were circulated in an attempt to humiliate him. It added that anti-reservation statements are often circulated in such groups.

Related Topics

Delhi / university / universities and colleges / Caste

