Consider setting up more sites to dump construction waste, NGT tells Chief Secretary

‘Set up more sites to dump demolition waste’

While observing that dumping of construction and demolition waste at the Bhalswa landfill site could not be allowed as it had crossed its capacity, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to coordinate with agencies concerned and consider setting up additional sites so that the waste is not dumped at the landfill site.

After noting a March 19 report furnished by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “It is clear that further steps have to be taken to ensure increase of off-take and lifting of C&D recycling material. Capacity for processing of waste needs to be adequately enhanced within a specified timeline.”

Operational efficiency

Further, the Bench added, “It is not desirable to allow dumping of C&D waste at Bhalswa landfill site which has already crossed its capacity. To remedy the undesirable situation, the Chief Secretary, Delhi may coordinate with all authorities concerned in Delhi so as to ensure improvement of operational efficiency of the current site as well as setting up of additional sites.”

The green panel also directed government authorities to convene a meeting and furnish an action-taken report by September 28.

The directions came when the tribunal was hearing a plea pertaining to compliance of conditions imposed under the C&D waste management rules.

Coercive measures

The Bench in its order added, “Needless to say that if there is no adequate compliance of law, the tribunal may have to be left with no other option except to take coercive measures, including recovery of compensation from the Delhi government for its failure to uphold the rule of law resulting in continued damage to the environment and public health.”