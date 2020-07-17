Consider reopening lawyers’ scheme registration: court

The Delhi High Court on Friday told the city government to consider reopening the window for registration for lawyers, who are residents of Delhi and could not sign up for the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme, which includes medical and life insurance cover, for two weeks.

The court also asked the government to complete the process of receiving financial bids by insurance companies and award the contract to the successful bidder so that the firm can start issuing policy to those who have registered for the scheme.

On the issue of including NCR-based lawyers in the welfare scheme, Justice Prathiba M. Singh said that if a decision is not taken till the next date, then it will hear the submissions and pass an appropriate order.

The High Court remarked that young lawyers are facing difficulties as regular functioning of courts has been suspended and only urgent matters are being taken up.

It was hearing a batch of petitions, including a plea by Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), seeking grant of mediclaim and term insurance for advocates registered with it.

Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) President K.C. Mittal said that as of June 30 this year, there are 94,822 advocates enrolled with the Bar, excluding those who are suspended, expired or fake. Of these, Mr. Mittal said, 29,098 have applied for the CM Advocates’ Welfare Scheme.

Mr. Mittal said that out of the 65,724 advocates, who have not applied for the welfare scheme, 49,593 are Delhi residents and 12,524 are NCR residents.

The BCD, in its plea, said that their grievance relate to the 49,593 advocates who are Delhi residents and have been deprived of the benefits of the CM Advocates’ Welfare Scheme because the portal for registration was closed on April 19, 2020.

‘Closure arbitrary’

“The closure of the registration is totally arbitrary, unjustified, illegal and against the principle of natural justice and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution,” Mr. Mittal said.

The court will hear the case again on August 28.