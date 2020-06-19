Consider publishing pictures on how to wear masks, says High Court

New Delhi

19 June 2020 00:16 IST

Court issues directions to Health Ministry to look into it

The Delhi High Court has asked the Health Ministry to consider publicising in print and electronic media the pictorial presentation of ‘how and when to wear face mask’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said there are already guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on how to use masks by the public during the pandemic.

“We see no reason to give further guidance or directions in this regard to the respondents [Centre and Delhi government],” the High Court said.

“Nonetheless, the respondent [Ministry of Health], if their experts so advise, may make necessary changes in the pictorial presentation or amend the guidelines,” the court said. The order came while disposing of a petition filed by Pulkit Jain seeking direction to the authorities to frame rules, issue and publicise instructions/ guidelines for proper wearing/ usage/ handling of all kinds of masks during the pandemic.

The counsel for Centre and Delhi government submitted that requisite guidelines have already been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfareregarding when and how to use masks and there is a pictorial narration or presentation on it.

Following which, the court said the pictorial presentation, part of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, may be publicised on print as well as electronic media and also be displayed on the websites of all municipal authorities and on the website of Delhi Cantonment Board so that public at large may come to know as to when and how to use the masks.