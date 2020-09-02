‘Consider other viable options for giving GST dues to States’

New Delhi

02 September 2020 08:10 IST

Kejriwal tells Modi that the two options given by Ministry of Finance will put onerous burden on govts.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider more “legally viable and sustainable” options for providing Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues to States to help them tide over the financial crisis during the pandemic.

‘Repayment liabilities’

In the letter, Mr. Kejriwal told the Prime Minister that the two options provided by the Ministry of Finance — which require the States to borrow loans and then meet the repayment liabilities — will put an onerous burden on them.

Mr. Kejriwal issued an appeal that the GST Council should consider authorising the Centre to borrow on its behalf and extend the period of collection of cess beyond 2022. On August 27, the GST Council had offered two options to the States to tide over their GST revenue shortfall as the GST cess collected from items such as cars and tobacco was not adequate to compensate them for this financial year.

State governments could borrow either via a special window facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or raise debt from the market.

“It is in this background that I would like to submit that the two options of borrowing presented by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, which primarily require the States to borrow and then meet the repayment liabilities will put an extremely onerous burden on the States which are, as it is, reeling under the financial crisis due to the shortfall in the revenue collections and an increased commitment of expenditure emerging from COVID-19 response,” Mr. Kejriwal stated.

“The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, clearly provides for compensation to States for loss of revenue arising on account of the implementation of the GST in pursuance of the provision of the Constitution (101st Amendment Act, 2016). To create an artificial distinction between loss occurring due to the implementation of the GST and those occurring due to COVID-19 pandemic goes against the very spirit of the Compensation Act and will lead to a creation of a trust deficit between the Centre and the States,” he also stated.

‘Cumbersome process’

Mr. Kejriwal also said the options proposed by the Centre will lead to a cumbersome process of borrowing by the States, crediting the debt amount to the GST compensation fund, “to which legally all the compensation fund has to be credited in terms of Section 10 of the GST (Compensation Act, 2017) and thereafter release of such funds as may be due to the States from the Compensation Fund. The servicing and ultimate repayment of a loan through the States will also be similarly cumbersome and circuitous.”

Mr. Kejriwal wrote: “Considering the above situation, it is my humble submission that the Government of India may like to consider a much simpler and legally sustainable option of borrowing by the Govt. of India to the full extent of the requirement of compensation in the year 2021 and 2022, to be serviced and repaid by the future collection of cess w.e.f 2022. For this purpose, the GST Council may consider authorising the Government of India to borrow on its behalf and extend the period of collection of cess beyond the year 2022. I am informed this was the consensual opinion of the majority of the States during the deliberations held in the 41st GST Council meeting.”