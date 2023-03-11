ADVERTISEMENT

Consider Haryana youth for govt. jobs: AAP’s Sushil Gupta

March 11, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau

GURUGRAM

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP and Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta on Friday accused the State government of discriminating the youth from Haryana, alleging that mostly youth from outside the State were being recruited for government jobs in all categories.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr. Gupta said all 55 Agriculture Development Officers appointed recently were from outside Haryana. He accused the State government of corruption in appointments saying that Harayan Public Service Commission posts were being sold off.

Dr. Gupta said around 1.82 lakh posts in various government departments were lying vacant, but the State government had advertised only 31,529 posts. He demanded that the youth from Haryana be preferred for State government jobs.

Mr. Gupta, who is also party in-charge for Gurugram municipal polls, attacked the government over the prolonged delay in construction of the new building of civil hospital in the city. He said the government had been promising a new hospital building for the past three years, but the construction is yet to start. “The five-storey BJP office in Gurugram was constructed within a year, but the old building of the civil hospital is being demolished for the past three years. Chief Minister Manohar Lal and local MP Inderjit Singh are misleading the people of Gurugram on construction of the hospital building,” said Mr. Gupta.

He said the State government had ruined the education system of Haryana and promised to the replicate the education model of Punjab and Delhi in the State when voted to power.

