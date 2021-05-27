Consider ex gratia, jobs to kin of deceased judicial officers, HC asks Delhi govt.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to consider with “empathy” and “sensitivity” the issue of granting ex gratia and compassionate appointment to family members of judicial officers, who died of COVID-19.

The Delhi Judicial Services Association informed the High Court that the Delhi government has now recognised judicial officers as front-line workers for the purpose of COVID-19 vaccination. The association urged that if there are any other benefits available to other front-line workers, it should be extended to the judicial officers as well.

The Delhi government clarified that the category was created primarily for the purpose of vaccination only. It said if there are other aspects covered, it shall be extended to judicial officers also.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, representing the association, said after the court’s earlier order, the Delhi government has addressed the issues in a positive manner and the principal secretary (law) has been appointed as nodal officer for interacting with all the district judges in the matter of providing medical assistances to judicial officers who are COVID-19 patients.

On the issue of reimbursement of the expenditure incurred by judicial officers and staff who go for treatment at non empanelled hospitals, the High Court said it would be premature to pass an “blanket order” directing the government to clear all the claims.

The court had earlier expressed concerns over the condition of subordinate judicial officers who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 owing to the nature of duties.