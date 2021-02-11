‘Consider as representation plea against tree felling for metro work’

New Delhi

11 February 2021 23:56 IST

HC asks SC-appointed panel to look into environment issues

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked a Central Empowered Committee (CEC), set up by the Supreme Court, to look into environment issues to consider as representation a petition to change from overground to underground the nature of Phase-IV of metro expansion to prevent cutting of over 11,000 trees.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said the issue raised in the petition was in the domain of the CEC and therefore, the petitioners have to first approach the committee.

Adverse effect

The petitioners — P.C. Prasad and advocate Aditya N. Prasad, had contended that felling over 11,000 trees for the project would have an adverse effect on the ambient air quality of the Capital where pollution is at “critical” levels.

Advertising

Advertising

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) counsel said the top court on February 2 had directed the CEC to look into the issue and file a report within four weeks. The counsel further said the CEC has fixed a meeting on Thursday at 3 p.m. and the petitioners can join the same.

Metro phase-IV

The petition had claimed that the Phase-IV expansion of the metro which involves three corridors — Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad, RK Ashram to Janakpuri West and Maujpur to Mukundpur — was being constructed on “deemed forest land” for which no forest clearance has been obtained.

The plea had also claimed that cutting trees in such huge numbers “will cause irreparable damage and harm to the environment as well as health of the residents of New Delhi”.