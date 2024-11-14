Connecting cultures

Nestled among the split avenues of sector 104, in Noida, is Kalari Kendram, a revered institution where boys and girls come to learn Kerala’s ancient martial art form Kalaripayattu.

Inside a rectangular 64/32 feet brick-walled room with a tin roof, bamboo crossed windows and wooden doors, different batches of six to sixty-years-olds gather on the damp earthen floor that minimises dust, to learn the art that combines physical, mental and spiritual aspects.

The learning hall is like a shrine. In the eastern corner is the eight-tiered poothara, on top of which sits the ‘deity’ decorated by offerings of flowers. Nearby, there are three other shrines/altars — Ganapathithara, Nagathara, and Guruthara — of varying sizes but identical shape, with oil lamps placed near them. A stack of sticks, daggers, swords, and spears leans against the wall resembling a scene out of an ancient battleground as we see in photographs or movies.

The Kalari Kendram was founded by Gurukkal Shinto Mathew in 2008 to preserve and propagate the essence of Kalaripayattu in all its authenticity. The Kendram today has two branches, in Noida and Mayur Vihar, where 300-plus students learn the unique techniques of combat. The moves of the martial art form are controlled and incorporates movements and postures of animals.

Derived from Nature, Kalari is not just a way of fighting, but also a way of life and heritage, says Gurukkal Shinto Mathew who takes pride in the fact that the institute was established to spread the knowledge of Kalari in the same way it has been passed down through generations.

He explains kalari refers to the battleground, and payattu means fight or practice and the martial art is practiced in the specifically constructed arena known as kalarithara. The martial art strictly follows the specific standards of the guru-shishya system. The students apply a tika on their foreheads with the soil and bow in front of the idol before starting the Kalari movements

Amit Kumar, a martial arts trainer from Noida who has been practising Kalari for nearly two years, says, “Kalaripayattu differs from other martial arts; it begins with mental and physical training before progressing to the combative skills. Like any other martial art, the ultimate aim is to develop inner calm. It is full of grace, discipline, flexibility and confidence,” he adds.

Students, according to Mathew, have diverse motivations for joining. Nowadays girls are more keen to learn the art form for self defence.

A student of Class 4, Aniket Singh, from Bihar, is fascinated by weapons like cheruvadi (small sticks), vaal (swords) and paricha (shield) and enjoys his classes at the Kendram, he says. “It is very fascinating,” he adds. Pushkar Joshi, a school principal, was drawn by his interest in ancient culture and the guru-shishya tradition Kalaripayattu learning follows. Sujith Philip, who hails from Kerala, brought his daughter Evangeline Philip to the Kendram says, “It is gratifying to have an institute that maintains the authenticity of Kalari in a city like Delhi where I can connect my daughter to my roots,” he says.

The Kalaripayattu classes are held five days a week at Noida and three days in Mayur Vihar, with flexible timings to accommodate the students’ schedules. “We have no staff-like concept here; we follow guru shishya parampara, the senior students help me train others and also manage the overall functioning of the Kalari,” says Shinto, and adds, the institute also offers scholarships to passionate students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Beyond martial arts, Kalari encompasses a system of treatments and massages known as kalarichikiltsa, aimed at curing muscular and skeletal injuries sustained during practice.

This body of knowledge is as old as Kalari itself, preserved and passed on through generations. The non-medical treatment is available for students and the public in Kalari Kendram, Noida . “We treat our students who may get injured sometimes while practicing but impressed by the quick results of our treatment, others also come to us for treatment for similar injuries,” says Mathew.

Kalari Kendram has gained international recognition and has participated in events such as the World Martial Arts Festival in Indonesia in 2016 and the International Folklore Conference in Egypt in 2017. The institute conducted workshops at the Indian Cultural Centre in South Korea in 2016 and at numerous shows both within and outside the country. With its membership in the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, it stands out as a cultural beacon in the city.

“Being a UPSC aspirant, I just know Kalari as an Indian martial art. When I was going through a rough patch with stress, depression and uncertainties in life staring at me, I started Kalari practice . I can vouch for Kalari’s transforming power,” says Kajal Srivastava, an entrepreneur who has been practising Kalari for nine years now.

Kalari Kendram is located at Gate No.1, HA87, Block B, Sector 104, Noida and B 1226, GD Colony, Mayur Vihar Phase III. The fee is ₹2,000 per month for five classes a week. For more details contact 9711804975