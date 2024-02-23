Connaught Place traders flay NDMC’s property tax recovery methods

February 23, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST

Traders at Connaught Place on Thursday termed as “extortion” the methods adopted by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to collect property tax from them, a day after the civic body started sealing the shops over the non-payment of dues.

Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA), at a discussion held over the issue said the methods adopted by the NDMC were no less than a form of extortion as many traders cannot afford to shut their businesses for even a day.

“The members have received hefty bills running into crores due to assumptive comparable rent basis which needs to be reassessed by the NDMC,” the NDTA said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, during the discussion, the NDTA urged all traders to pay their taxes.

According to several traders, the NDMC only informed landlords about taxes and never reached out to renters, who were “intimidated and harassed” by NDMC officials to pay the arrears on spot while threatening to seal their shops.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.