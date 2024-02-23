GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Connaught Place traders flay NDMC’s property tax recovery methods

February 23, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Traders at Connaught Place on Thursday termed as “extortion” the methods adopted by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to collect property tax from them, a day after the civic body started sealing the shops over the non-payment of dues.

Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA), at a discussion held over the issue said the methods adopted by the NDMC were no less than a form of extortion as many traders cannot afford to shut their businesses for even a day.

“The members have received hefty bills running into crores due to assumptive comparable rent basis which needs to be reassessed by the NDMC,” the NDTA said in a statement.

However, during the discussion, the NDTA urged all traders to pay their taxes.

According to several traders, the NDMC only informed landlords about taxes and never reached out to renters, who were “intimidated and harassed” by NDMC officials to pay the arrears on spot while threatening to seal their shops.

Related Topics

Delhi / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.