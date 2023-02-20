Connaught Place not a recreational centre for Raahgiri-like events: traders

February 20, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

While several people participated in the ‘Raahgiri Day’ programme at Connaught Place (CP), the traders’ association said the event hampered business in the area as CP is a commercial space and “not a cultural or recreational centre”.

After a gap of three years, Raahgiri Day was relaunched by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairperson Amit Yadav and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora as part of the ongoing Delhi Police Week from February 16 to 22.

‘Opt for other places’

New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) president Atul Bhargava said that while he appreciated the concept of Raahgiri, Connaught Place was not the right place to organise the programme. “It’s a busy commercial space. If you want to organise fun and games, you can do it at Kartavya Path, Sansad Marg or in some park. Why disturb the business at CP?” Mr. Bhargava told The Hindu.

“The authorities did ask for our opinion before planning the programme and we objected to it, but they still went ahead with it. Why to ask for someone’s view, if they don’t want to listen to it,” he said, while questioning, “[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji talks about ease of doing business. How are we going to achieve that if authorities keep hampering businesses for every thing.”

Eateries faced trouble

The NDTA president said that many restaurants and eateries in the area faced problems with getting their daily supplies due to the vehicular ban. He also said, “There have also been incidents of eve-teasing, biking stunts in the walkway and even a few brawls in the past during such events. These things create more problems for the nearby traders.”

The Raahgiri Foundation, an NGO, also organised various activities to promote healthy lifestyle and use of pedestrians, such as creating a road safety sports zone, cycling, skating, zumba, yoga and music. The inner circle and the radials of Connaught Place were made car-free zones between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the programme which will now be organised on the last Sunday of every month.

Delhi Traffic Police, in a statement, said the event was also organised in alignment with the G-20 goal of “creating sustainable and livable cities with a focus on sustainable mobility”.

Promoting road safety

On the occasion, Mr. Arora spoke about the importance of promoting road safety, encouraging people to walk and use public transport and be aware of the dangers of reckless and drunken driving, keeping in view the alarming number of road accidents and deaths. The Police Commissioner also flagged off a pedestrian rally as a symbolic gesture to promote the safety of pedestrians.

At the event, a number of activities like painting competition, street play were organised to create awareness on road safety, women’s safety, and cybercrime. A drill exercise on providing first-aid and CPR to a patient and demonstrations on self-defence techniques was also given.