Conman held for trying to extort ₹20L from woman

A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a woman in Outer North district, said an officer on Sunday.
The accused, Saurabh Bhardwaj, posed himself as the younger brother of gangster Neeraj Bawana to impress the woman, they said. An officer said the woman filed a complaint at Narela Industrial Area police station regarding an unknown person demanding ₹20 lakh from her. He also told her that if she was unable to pay the amount, he would kill her family.
A case was registered and probe was taken up. The accused was identified and arrested. He told the police that he was a drug addict and aspires to be a criminal. He said he got the woman’s number from a common friend and started calling her.
Later he introduced himself as Neeraj Bawana’s brother, Pankaj. In order to impress her, he gave her expensive gifts and jewellery. She wanted to meet his family but he said that was not possible as his uncle had just passed away. Next, the girl’s family visited Bawana’s house following which the crime came to fore.
