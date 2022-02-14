Conman held for raping woman

‘He promised to solve her problems’

A 45-year-old conman has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of solving her problems, in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Monday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh, the complainant said she had been keeping unwell for the past few days. She came in contact with the accused, identified as Yamin, through her mother who believed him to be a “tantrik”.

“The accused called the victim to his house in Mangolpuri on January 29. The victim reached there along with her sister,” the DCP said. According to the complainant, the sister was told to wait outside while she was made to sit inside and asked to consume some food item which was spiked with drugs. “After drugging her, the accused raped her,” an officer said.

On February 12, the woman disclosed the incident to her mother when the latter enquired about her grievance. The mother then lodged a complaint at the Mangolpuri police station. An FIR was registered in the matter under IPC sections relating to rape and outraging the modesty of a woman. During the course of investigation, raids were conducted at Yamin’s whereabouts and on February 14, he was arrested from Seemapuri. Police officers said Yamin has no previous criminal records.