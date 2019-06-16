Conman held for rape in Mayur Vihar

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, the police said on Saturday.

The accused used to pose as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Narcotics Control Bureau to impress women on social media. He is an MBA graduate and worked as a marketing manager at a flour factory in Noida, they said.

The matter came to the fore when a 22-year-old woman approached the police last week stating that a man, who befriended her on Facebook, established physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. They knew each other for over a month, the police said.

A case was registered and the accused was nabbed on Friday. He confessed to the crime.

The police said they have recovered several fake ID cards and stamps of ACP from his possession.