‘Conman’ Chandrashekhar targets Kejriwal in fresh letter to L-G

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Saturday sent a second letter to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, making fresh and direct allegations against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, days after his first letter on alleged dealings with AAP kicked up a political storm.

In the latest letter, Mr. Chandrashekhar accused the Delhi Chief Minister of asking him to “mobilise few large contributors, who, in return, will be given positions and seats when expanded in the southern States”. “He [Mr. Kejriwal] insisted that I bring at least 20 to 30 people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can give at least ₹500 crore,” the alleged conman wrote from Mandoli jail.

The Delhi BJP attacked Mr. Kejriwal, calling him a “maha thug (big conman)”, while sharing a press statement that the party claimed had been written by Mr. Chandrashekhar.

Hitting back, AAP leaders alleged that the BJP had “turned to the country’s biggest conman for help against them” and termed the allegations “baseless”.

‘Threatened in jail’

Mr. Chandrashekhar alleged that he was being threatened by the Mandoli jail administration “on behalf of [jailed AAP Minister] Satyendar Jain and (former) DG, Prisons, Sandeep Goel”.

Requesting Mr. Saxena to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation to start a probe into his allegations, he said Mr. Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot were “also a part of the episodes” that took place between him and AAP leaders.

The “conman” also claimed that he introduced former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who was seeking a political opportunity after retirement, to Mr. Kejriwal. “After my introduction of Mr. Rao to Mr. Kejriwal in 2016, recently Mr. Rao was made the head of AAP’s Karnataka unit,” he wrote.

Mr. Chandrashekhar also reiterated his allegations from the previous letter about “paying ₹10 crore to Mr. Jain” and “₹50 crore to the party” for a Rajya Sabha seat. “I personally delivered ₹50 crore to Mr. Jain in the presence of Mr. Gahlot at his farm in Asola,” he wrote.

Mr. Chandrashekhar’s first letter, which he wrote on October 10, was made public on Tuesday. In the letter, he accused Mr. Jain, who earlier held the jail portfolio, and Mr. Goel of demanding “protection money” for his safety and facilities in jail in 2019.

‘Victimhood card’

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, at a press conference, demanded that Mr. Kejriwal “immediately sack Sukesh’s friends Jain and Gahlot” from his Cabinet. He also asked the Chief Minister to respond to the allegations made by the alleged conman. “While others have ration and Aadhaar card, AAP has victimhood card. Mr. Kejriwal has as many victimhood cards as there have been scams,” Mr. Poonawala said.

At another press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “This letter exposes Kejriwal as a ‘maha (great) thug’ who conned [the] conman and has cheated his every friend.”

Countering the allegations, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP has made a “conman its brand ambassador”.

“The Gujarat [Assembly] and Delhi [civic] elections are pushing the BJP into a zone of extreme fear. They’re piggybacking on a conman for mileage. Sukesh Chandrasekhar has become the BJP’s star campaigner. The party is fighting these elections with his support,” said Mr. Bharadwaj.

He alleged that Mr. Chandrasekhar had swindled “₹215 crore under the name of the Home Minister Amit Shah”.

“The BJP of late has been claiming that Chandrasekhar is a great man and only speaks the truth. So, then why does not someone in the BJP or Shri Amit Shah himself tell the people where this ₹215 crore has been hidden,” he said.

AAP national spokesperson Atishi said following the “failures of the ED, CBI, Income Tax, L-G, and Delhi Police”, the BJP has turned to the country’s biggest conman for help against AAP.