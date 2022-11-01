Conman Chandrashekhar claims he paid ₹10 crore to AAP Minister as ‘protection money’

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar being escorted to appear in a court. File. | Photo Credit: J. Manoharan

In a letter to Delhi Lt. Governor V. K. Saxena, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Tuesday alleged that he has paid ₹10 crore to jailed AAP Minister Satyender Jain as “protection money” to secure facilities in Tihar jail, sources in the L-G House said.

Mr. Chandrashekhar also said that he has “contributed more than ₹50 crore” to the AAP in past for an “important party post” in southern India.

The L-G has forwarded Mr. Chandrashekhar’s complaint to the Chief Secretary for “necessary action”, the source confirmed.

‘Completely false story’

Rejecting the allegation, AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that this issue is being raised to divert attention from the bridge collapse in Morbi.

“Day before yesterday the Morbi incident happens. Yesterday, 24 hours all TV channels raised the issue of Morbi. And today, suddenly Morbi has been disappeared from TV channels and Sukesh Chdrashekhar’s allegations are running on channels. To divert attention from Morbi, a completely fictitious and completely false story has been planted,” Mr. Kejriwal said.