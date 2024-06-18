Congress writes to L-G, seeks action against ‘culprits’; DJB epicentre of corruption: BJP 

The Congress — the INDIA bloc partner of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — on Monday sought the lodging of a case against those behind the Capital’s water crisis, saying it has been caused by the “collusion” of the “tanker mafia” with those in power.

The demand came as the BJP, the main Opposition in the Capital, stepped up its stir against the ruling party, with its leaders and workers carrying dirty water bottles and breaking pitchers as a mark of protest over the crisis.

In a letter to Lieutenant-Governor V.K Saxena, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the theft of water from the pipelines of the AAP government controlled-Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has become a regular feature in parts of the city.

“The water theft happens due to the collusion of the tanker mafia with ruling party politicians, who aid and abet the water pilferage,” he alleged, adding that neither the board nor the police have taken action against the guilty.

Meanwhile, the BJP held protests at 52 locations in the city. Addressing protesters at the DJB office in Mukherjee Nagar, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that the board has turned into the “epicentre of corruption” under the AAP government.

‘AAP MLAs to blame’

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva told reporters, “By harbouring water thieves and tanker mafia, AAP MLAs have turned water supply into a lucrative business.”

He also accused AAP’s Bawana MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar of threatening crisis-hit people, who he said had gone to meet him to complain about the water shortage. He played a purported video of the incident at a press conference.

In a statement, AAP denied the charges against the legislator, saying it “reserves the right to take legal course” over it.