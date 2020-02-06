Congress will usherin a manufacturing revolution: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his party had spearheaded the “White Revolution, Green Revolution and Telecom Revolution”, and the time has now come for India to seize the opportunity to bring about a ‘Manufacturing Revolution’.

This revolution will solve the problem of unemployment in the country, said Mr. Gandhi during election rallies in Kondli and Matia Mahal.Mr. Gandhi asked people to vote for the Congress so that Delhi could be turned into a manufacturing hub that will employ the youth. He added that the world was looking towards India to become an alternate manufacturing hub to China but when they look towards India, they see a country filled with hate and violence that is being propagated by Narendra Modi at the Centre and Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

“Mr. Modi and Mr. Kejriwal have been in Delhi for only five years, and they have come to power with lies and false promises. The Congress has a family bond with the people of Delhi and I cannot lie to my family,” Mr. Gandhi said He added that when colonies were being established across Delhi, the Congress did not ask for registration charges or ask people which religion or caste they belonged to. The Congress saw everyone as Indians and set up colonies, said Mr. Rahul.

Launching an attack on Mr. Kejriwal, the Congress leader said that the Aam Aadmi Party had come to power on an anti-corruption plank but when in power could not prove any of its allegations against the Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at BJP leaders, saying their character can be defined by the kind of slogans they raise.

“Their slogans tell their character. Ye desh jodne wale nare hain? (Are these slogans in favour of bringing the country together),” Ms. Vadra said at a poll rally in Chandni Chowk.

“No one can get freedom in this country without Hindu-Muslim unity. If there was no unity among religions, the Britishers would still have been here. The country cannot progress with their policies, they want to divide people and do not address the real issues,” she added. (With PTI inputs)