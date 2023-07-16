ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will not support in Parliament Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

July 16, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - New Delhi

This paves the way for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi, to attend the second opposition meeting in Bengaluru starting on Monday with a dinner.

PTI

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary KC Venugopal | Congress has made it clear that it will not support the Centre’s ordinance on the control of services in Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Sunday made it clear that it will not support the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in Delhi and will oppose any such attempt of the central government to "sabotage federalism" in the country.

Comment | The Delhi ordinance is an unabashed power-grab 

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the party's stand is clear as it will oppose any such move by the Centre to intervene in states ruled by opposition parties through the governors and has decided to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament whenever a bill comes up.

"We are consistently opposing the attempts of the Union government to sabotage federalism. We are consistently opposing the attitude of the central government to run the opposition states through the governors. Our stand is very clear, we are not going to support the Delhi ordinance," he told PTI.

Explained | How will the new Ordinance affect ‘services’ in Delhi?

AAP has been consistently saying that the Congress should make its stand clear on the Delhi ordinance and only then it will decide on whether to join the next meeting of the opposition parties.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha welcomed the Congress' "unequivocal opposition" to the ordinance and said "this is a positive development".

