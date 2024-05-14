GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress to organise 7 townhalls, Rahul Gandhi to address one: Yadav

Published - May 14, 2024 01:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | Photo Credit: PTI

NEW DELHI

The Congress on Monday said that it will organise townhall meetings in all parliamentary constituencies of the Capital as part of the party’s outreach.

It also announced that party leader Rahul Gandhi will address one of these meetings.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said the townhalls are being organised to discuss issues such as the rise in prices, unemployment, GST, the condition of street vendors, pollution, women’s safety and security, and law and order.

“We will effectively use social media to take the messages of the Congress and the INDIA bloc to people across the Capital, as well as organise roadshows and public meetings to keep the momentum going,” Mr. Yadav said.

He added that the party has undertaken efforts to strengthen its presence at all polling booths.

It has trained booth-level agents across the city’s 13,000 polling booths to ensure that the candidates of the INDIA bloc emerge victorious.

Three ‘war rooms’

The party also said that it has also set up “war rooms” for its three candidates at its State headquarters in the national capital.

It said the “war rooms” will have two roles — coordinating with booth-level agents and workers, and enhancing the reach of the candidates through social media.

