Congress to launch ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ on November 8, cover 70 seats in 4 phases

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Monday announced the launch of a month-long yatra in the Capital on November 8 on the lines of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ will start from Rajghat and cover the 70 Assembly constituencies in four phases ahead of the election due in February next year, he said.

Mr. Gandhi launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra in September 2022 from Kanyakumari and walked 4,000 km to reach Srinagar over a period of 145 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media, Mr. Yadav said in the first phase, party members will visit Chandni Chowk and cover 16 Assembly constituencies on foot in five days before concluding the drive in Shalimar Bagh.

In the second phase, which will start from Karawal Nagar on November 15 and end in Jangpura on November 20, the party will cover 18 seats. In the third leg, party workers will start the yatra from Badarpur on November 22 and end it five days later in Dwarka. For the final stretch, the Congress will tour 20 seats from Hari Nagar to Timarpur between November 29 and December 4.

“The yatra’s objective is to closely interact with the public to understand their problems and find solutions. In the past 11 years (during AAP’s term in the national capital), people’s issues have not been addressed,” Mr. Yadav said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.