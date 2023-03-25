Congress to hold day-long protest in Delhi on March 26

March 25, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Congress on Saturday announced a day-long sit-in dharna at the Gandhi statue across the State and district headquarters, protesting the disqualification of their former president Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha on March 25.

In Delhi, the protest will be held at Raj Ghat, where, as per sources, all party’s parliamentarians and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would also be present.

This would be the first in a series of protests planned by the party, on the issue.

