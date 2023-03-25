ADVERTISEMENT

Congress to hold day-long protest in Delhi on March 26

March 25, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The protest will be held at Raj Ghat in which all party’s parliamentarians and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be present

The Hindu Bureau

Congress supporters protest over party leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Member of the Lok Sabha (MP) in the criminal defamation case over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark at AICC headqaurters, in New Delhi on March 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday announced a day-long sit-in dharna at the Gandhi statue across the State and district headquarters, protesting the disqualification of their former president Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha on March 25.

In Delhi, the protest will be held at Raj Ghat, where, as per sources, all party’s parliamentarians and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would also be present.

This would be the first in a series of protests planned by the party, on the issue.

