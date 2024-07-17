Congress to go solo in Delhi poll; people fed up with misrule: Yadav

New Delhi

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Tuesday said his party will go solo in the Capital’s Assembly poll next year and that the tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was only for the Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Yadav made the announcement after the Delhi Congress’s executive committee meeting, which was held to deliberate on the party’s strategy in the run-up to the Assembly election.

Earlier on June 6, AAP’s Delhi unit convener and Environment Minister Gopal Rai had also made a similar announcement despite both parties being part of the INDIA bloc that had taken on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the general election.

Recently, AAP had been on the radar of the Congress, which has been critical of the handling of the water crisis and waterlogging issues.

The Congress and AAP had contested the Lok Sabha poll in Delhi together in a 3-4 seat-sharing arrangement.

Mr. Yadav said the Congress decided to fight the upcoming poll alone after considering the party’s increased vote share in the Lok Sabha election. “There is renewed enthusiasm among Congress workers and the public about the party, which is expected to perform strongly in the Assembly election,” he said.

“People have been suffering due to water shortage, power tariff hike, and waterlogging as the Delhi government only makes excuses instead of solving their problems,” he added.

The Delhi Congress chief said people are fed up with AAP and the BJP’s “misrule, incompetence, and corruption” in the city and at the Centre respectively.

He said in a bid to revive the party’s fortunes in Delhi, he has been making every effort to have direct interaction with Congress workers and get feedback from them.

“Their inputs given by them will be used constructively to strengthen the party at the booth level,” he said.

The Congress under the chief ministership of the late Sheila Dikshit had a 15-year uninterrupted rule in Delhi from 1998 to 2013, when it was dislodged from power by AAP. It has not been able to win a single seat in the Delhi Assembly poll since then.

The Delhi Congress had also faced a revolt ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, when it’s the then chief Arvinder Singh Lovely quit his post due to a “lack of free hand” and subsequently joined the BJP.

