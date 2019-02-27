Congress terms budget an ‘election lollipop’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress attacked the Delhi government’s final Budget on various accounts here on Tuesday.

While BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “still making promises” in his last Budget, the Congress called the Budget an “election lollipop” and had nothing but big promises without mentioning how it will be implemented.

No new project

“Budget has totally disappointed the people. Even in his last Budget, he is still making promises. He has not announced any new project or new plan at the ground level. This is a disappointing and direction-less Budget,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged that the Delhi government could not spend 62% of the allocated budget on the schemes till December last year.

DPCC spokespersons Ramakant Goswami and Jitender Kumar Kochar in a statement said “The Budget will give nothing to the people of Delhi as the government is using the opportunity to make hollow promises. Though the Budget allocation has been pegged at ₹60,000 crore, it has not been made public as to how many crores have been squandered on advertisements and how much would be spend in the coming months as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.”

The Delhi Congress said common people are unlikely to benefit from schemes in the Budget as the schemes and promises of the AAP government will only remain on paper.

“Reading the schemes aloud without fulfilling any of them will give no relief to the people of Delhi, who are already saddled by myriad problems, particularly the poor, the middle class, Dalits and the downtrodden,” the Congress spokespersons said.