Congress takes out cycle rally to protest price hike

Party leaders detained by police

The Delhi Congress on Thursday organised a cycle rally across the city to protest against price rise, frequent hikes in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, milk and other essential commodities.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar, along with AICC in-charge of Delhi Shakti Singh Gohil and co-in-charge Imran Masood who were cycling from Lodhi Road to the DPCC office on DDU Marg were detained by the Delhi police midway.

Mr. Kumar said those who were under financial burden due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been further burdened by the unbearable hikes in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and all the essential commodities, with no relief coming from the Central or State governments.

He added that on top of the price rise, people were also forced to shell out exorbitant amounts to clear their power and water bills, indiscriminately issued by the departments concerned of the Delhi government, as the Kejriwal government offered no concessions to the shopkeepers and the citizens in paying all the taxes.

Mr. Gohil alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal instead of ameliorating the woes of the people, were busy in their own political pursuits, without ensuring swift vaccination of all at the earliest, and economic package to the COVID-ravaged.