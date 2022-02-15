Congress stages sit-in outside Kejriwal’s residence over new excise policy

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, calling for the withdrawal of the liberalized Excise Policy of the Delhi Government.

The party said the policy would not only destroy the unemployed youth of Delhi and push up crime rate, but also ruin economically-stressed families, who are yet to recover from the ravages inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It added that the CM had lied by saying that opinions were sought from various RWAs, social organizations and women before finalizing the new excise policy, which has lowered the drinking age from 25 to 21 years.

Anil Bhardwaj, Delhi Congress spokesperson, said Mr. Kejriwal has been making announcements in Punjab that he would make the State “Nasha Mukth”, but has made Delhi “Nashe Ki Rajdhani” by opening 3-4 liquor vends in every ward, for a total number of 849 liquor vends all over Delhi.

He added that that to make “impressionable young boys addicted to liquor”, the liquor shops were offering various schemes like “buy one, get one free”, which have been attracting consumers to liquor vends.