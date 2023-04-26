ADVERTISEMENT

Congress slams Kejriwal over reports of ₹45 crore spent on 'beautification' of Delhi CM residence

April 26, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 09:40 am IST - New Delhi

Congress leader Ajay Maken alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal spent ₹45 crore of public funds on his luxurious bungalow, including on extravagant items

PTI

File picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is being accused of using public funds excessively to beautify the Chief Minister’s residence in Delhi | Photo Credit: Arvind Kejriwal Twitter

As reports of spending ₹45 crore for the "beautification" of the Delhi chief minister's official residence here surfaced, Congress leader Ajay Maken has raised questions on Arvind Kejriwal's right to remain in his position.

Mr. Maken on Tuesday alleged that Kejriwal spent ₹45 crore of public funds on his luxurious bungalow, including on extravagant items like Dior polish, Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets.

However, before coming to power, the AAP leader distributed printed copies of a sworn affidavit in his New Delhi Legislative Assembly constituency, dated June 7, 2013, in which he made seven promises.

Mr. Maken said Kejriwal promised not to use a car with a red light or request additional security beyond what is necessary for a common citizen and refuse a large bungalow and instead live in an ordinary house like a common man.

"Despite naming his party 'Aam Aadmi Party' (common man's party) and making these pledges, Kejriwal spent a fortune on his bungalow when the people of Delhi were desperately seeking oxygen cylinders during the Covid pandemic.

"Moreover, there are more than 6 lakh households in the slums of the city. This raises questions about his right to remain in his position as a public servant and on whether he has upheld the other promises mentioned in the distributed sworn affidavit, especially considering the urgent needs of the citizens," the Congress leader tweeted.

The BJP earlier claimed that about ₹45 crore was spent on the "beautification" of the Delhi chief minister's official residence in the city's Civil Lines area and demanded his resignation on "moral" grounds.

While no official reaction was available from the Delhi government, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back at the BJP.

Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha said while speaking to Times Now said the residence in question was built in 1942. The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD), after an audit, had recommended its renovation, he said.

