Congress slams Kejriwal over remark on Dikshit

New Delhi

02 April 2019 01:37 IST

‘Comments show his hollow mindset’

The Delhi Congress on Monday hit out at AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for his remark that its president and three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit “is not an important leader”.

Calling the comment “very unfortunate”, DPCC working president Rajesh Lilothia said the statement showed Mr. Kejriwal’s “demented and hollow mindset”.

“Ms. Dikshit’s popularity and her strong personality are well known, not only in Delhi but also across the country. Mr. Kejriwal will never be able to reach her popularity and stature in his lifetime,” Mr. Lilothia said.

He added that Mr. Kejriwal’s unwarranted comments against Ms. Dikshit was intended to gain cheap political mileage.

“Mr. Kejriwal is like a chameleon who changes his colours to suit the occasion, and thrives by telling lies and spreading falsehood to mislead the people for their votes, without minding his words and showing least concern for the image of a highly respected leader.” Mr. Lilothia said.

‘Tried to cut votes’

Citing the recent Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Goa, Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kumar Kochar said that the AAP candidates had tried to cut the votes of the Congress candidates but ended up losing their security deposits.

He added that it was in the 2014 LS election that AAP, “sitting on the shoulders of the BJP and the RSS”, had tried to weaken the Congress.

DPCC spokesperson Ramakant Goswami said that on the one hand, AAP leaders were desperately begging for an alliance with the Congress for fighting the Lok Sabha election in Delhi, and on the other hand, they were challenging the policies and ideologies of India’s biggest political party.

The second day of the Delhi Congress’ Haath Ke Saath Cycle Yatra was flagged off by Ms. Dikshit from the Madipur metro station. She appealed to cadres to ensure party’s win in the LS polls.