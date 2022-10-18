Congress slams Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for comparing Manish Sisodia to Bhagat Singh

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused the AAP of resorting ‘drama’ to evade scrutiny and accountability

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused the AAP of resorting ‘drama’ to evade scrutiny and accountability

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for comparing those accused of corruption in the alleged liquor policy scam with the revolutionary Bhagat Singh and described it as a “cheap political act”.

On Monday, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned Mr. Kejriwal’s Cabinet colleague, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, for questioning in connection with alleged corruption while formulating Delhi’s liquor policy, Mr. Kejriwal had compared him to the revolutionary freedom fighter.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused the AAP of resorting “drama” to evade scrutiny and accountability. He said very soon the Congress will approach the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor and the Home Ministry with “evidence” of corruption on more issues.

“It is very shameful that AAP Ministers are being accused of corruption relating to the liquor policy. Those accused of corruption are being compared to Bhagat Singh, who inspires every Indian. It is very unfortunate and sad. Rarely has there been a cheap political act than this. We strongly condemn this,” Mr. Dikshit said.

Asked about Mr. Sisodia’s allegation that the BJP was using the CBI to make him switch parties, Mr. Dikshit said that the AAP leader should provide evidence to support his claim. The Congress leader also said that the CBI should release video recordings of its questioning once the investigation was concluded.

“This is the same Chief Minister who used to say privatisation of anything amounts to corruption and yet, he handed over the entire liquor business in Delhi from the government to the private sector. And none has explained what was the need to change the policy,” Mr. Dikshit said.

He alleged that Delhi’s liquor policy was changed around the time elections in Punjab and Uttarakhand were round the corner. ”If this policy was in public interest, why was it withdrawn?” he asked.