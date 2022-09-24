‘Model of fraud’: Congress slams Delhi Government’s education system

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit addressing the media at the AICC Hq in New Delhi on Saturday, September 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Congress on September 24 alleged the education model being promoted by the Arvind Kejriwal Government in Delhi is a "model of fraud" and, if applied in other States, the entire education system will be "ruined".

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress spokesperson Sandeep Dikshit said it is important to expose the "so-called education model" of the Aam Aadmi Party, so that the education system running in other States does not get ruined by their "bluff".

"This is not a model of education, but a model of fraud, a model of modeling," the former MP alleged.

Citing statistics, Mr. Dikshit also claimed if Mr. Kejriwal's "so-called education model" is adopted in other States, the entire education system will be ruined. Mr. Dikshit said when the Congress Government was formed in Delhi in 1998, 64% of the children of class 12 used to pass in government schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2013-14, when the Congress went out of power, 89% of the children passed, he said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters. "Now 96% of children are passing. This means that in the 15 years of Sheila Dikshit's government, there was a 25% increase in those passing, while in the eight years of the Kejriwal Government, only 7% increase was there in their numbers," Mr. Dikshit said.

Under the Sheila Dikshit Government, the number of 10th class students passing increased from 34% to 90%, while in the Kejriwal Government, 80% children are passing with difficulty, he claimed.

"The Congress Government built 150 schools in Delhi, while the Kejriwal Government has built hardly 20 schools. Some rooms have been repaired, so that is being publicised," he alleged.

"The Congress Government and Sheila Dikshit ji never flaunted their work, never got articles written in foreign newspapers. The Congress Government only focused on the development of Delhi," Mr. Dikshit said.

Mr. Dikshit, the son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit also said that in an RTI query it was asked how many jobs were given by the AAP Government, and the reply was that only 440 jobs.

Nowhere in the history of India there has been such a dysfunctional government, he alleged.