Congress should at least come to the table and talk: AAP

June 16, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday warned that if Opposition parties do not come together and fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election as one, it is possible that there may not be another election again in the country.

“The big issue now is that if Opposition parties do not fight [the 2024 elections] together as one, then such a condition may arise that there may not be an election in the country next time. The way the BJP is trampling the Opposition parties by CBI and ED raids and Opposition leaders are being put in jail, there is a complete possibility that if Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister in 2024, then the Constitution will be changed and it will be declared that Modiji will be the king of this country as long as he is alive,” AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said at a press conference at the party headquarters on Thursday.

He said that if it happens the freedom of this country, for which countless people gave their lives, would be lost.

Answering a question on AAP eating into Congress’ votes in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and the Opposition itself cutting into Opposition’s votes, Mr. Bharadwaj said, “In 2015, Congress got zero seats in Delhi, still Congress fights in Delhi. Let them say that they won’t fight election in Delhi and Punjab, we’ll say that we won’t fight in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. At least come to the table and talk.”

The AAP leader also attacked the Congress for allegedly copying ideas from the AAP’s manifestos. “The oldest party of the country has a crisis not only of leaders, but also of ideas. After mocking Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP for their welfare schemes on water and electricity, and free bus rides for women, it is copying our ideas,” he said.

