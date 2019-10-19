Congress set for a revival in south Haryana

Having drawn a blank in south Haryana, comprising Gurugram, Nuh, Rewari and Mahendergarh districts, in the previous Assembly elections, the Congress hopes to cash in on the simmering discontent among the Bharatiya Janata Party cadres over ticket distribution in the region and the split in the Indian National Lok Dal for a revival in this belt this time around.

Helped by the defection of Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh to the saffron fold in 2014 just before the Lok Sabha election accusing the then Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of ignoring the region and his call to the Ahirwals to bring “Chaudhar” (Chief Ministership) to this region for better development, the BJP struck a gold in the Ahirwal belt winning all the eleven seats in Gurugram, Rewari and Mahendergarh.

In Nuh, however, two of the seats went to Indian National Lok Dal and one to an Independent.

Ticket distribution

Though the Congress still struggles to gain a foothold in the region in the absence of any tall Ahirwal leader, expect former Haryana Finance Minister Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav, to counter the charisma of Mr. Singh, the party seems to have been benefited this time in the region by strong resentment among the BJP leaders and cadres over ticket distribution and the weakening of the INLD.

Mr. Singh has been sulking after the denial of ticket to her daughter Arti Rao Singh from Rewari. The party is also understood to have denied ticket to a few of his loyalists to cut him to size, including Gurugram MLA Umesh Aggarwal and Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, among others, putting the Congress in reckoning in these two Assembly seats.

Similarly, the party granting ticket to Sunil Musepur from Rewari, a loyalist of Mr. Singh, has not gone down well with the sitting MLA Randhir Kapriwas, who has thrown his hat into the ring as an Independent. Mr. Yadav’s son Chiranjeevi, the Congress candidate from Rewari, is, therefore, expected to benefit from the division in BJP votes.

Similarly, BJP sitting MLAs in Bawal and Mahendergarh, both Ministers in the State government, face anti-incumbency. It could also work to the advantage of the Congress on the two seats.

BJP has denied tickets to seven sitting MLAs in South Haryana, including PWD Minister and Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh.

Anti-BJP sentiment

In Nuh district, both INLD sitting MLAs from Nuh and Ferozepur Jhirka switched loyalties to join the BJP, but the Congress hopes to cash in on the anti-BJP sentiment in this Muslim-dominated region.

However, the Congress rebels could queer the pitch for it in Punhana.

“It is not just the discontent in BJP and the split in the INLD, but the people are also not happy with the performance of the government. While the Congress set up a Central University in Mahendergarh, Defence University in Gurugram and Indira Gandhi university in Rewari, the BJP has only completed the unfinished projects of our party. The AIIMS promised in Rewari’s Manethi by the BJP has also hit a roadblock due to objections by the forest department,” said Congress spokesperson Ved Prakash Vidhrohi.