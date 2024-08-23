Congress says MCD functioning unconstitutionally 

With only nine councillors on its side, Congress has raised various allegations over the functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi since the Aam Aadmi Party’s takeover. Delhi Congress in-charge of MCD and former Mayor, Farhad Suri, on Friday alleged that the body is functioning unconstitutionally as the elections of the Mayor for this year have yet to take place, which means the incumbent has exceeded her term.

Mr. Suri, along with other Congress councillors in a press conference, said: “The current Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s term was supposed to end in April. However, fresh elections for the post were postponed indefinitely. Ms. Oberoi has continued to serve as the Mayor illegally and any decision made by her can be challenged under these circumstances as per the DMC Act”.

‘Dalit virodhi’ mindset

Congress leaders further alleged that as per the Act, in the third year of a five-year term, the MCD’s Mayoral post is reserved for a member of the Scheduled Caste. However, the delay in elections shows a “Dalit virodhi” mindset”. Polls were scheduled for April 2024, but the Lieutenant-Governor postponed it, stating that the CM’s assent is needed.

The Congress leaders further alleged that there has been a slow collapse in the civic body with issues of garbage collection, especially in the central zone, falling apart. Congress councillor Ariba said new contracts were not approved because there was no standing committee. The civic body went to the court but the issue is still pending.

Mr. Suri, showing pictures of the civic centre’s basement (MCD headquarters), where garbage bags remained accumulated, said: “A civic body which fails to keep his own house clean cannot clean the rest of Delhi.”

Furthermore, the Congress councillors pointed out that in the last 18 months of AAP’s rule, 14 of the 18 Houses have been marred with protests and functioned without any discussions on people’s issues.

