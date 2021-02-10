Congress says Bill a betrayal of people of Delhi

NEW DELHI

10 February 2021 00:30 IST

‘It provides protection for three more years; illegal colonies still not regularised’

Commenting on the passing of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the Delhi Congress called it a betrayal of the people of Delhi.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that the Bill gives immunity from demolition to unauthorised colonies for three more years. He said that this is betrayal of the poor people as the BJP had promised during the last polls that all the 1,799 unauthorised colonies would be regularised immediately.

Works stalled

“Neither the Centre nor the State government is doing any development works in these colonies, and even the works started by the Congress government to provide basic and other facilities to these colonies have been stalled,” Mr. Kumar alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

He also said that the Modi government is all set to pass the National Capital Territory of Delhi Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the current Budget session of Parliament, which would mean that all the important powers of the Delhi government will be usurped by the Modi government by making the L-G’s office more powerful than the Chief Minister’s office.

“The BJP-led Union government, instead of delegating powers, is weakening the democratic institutions by concentrating all the powers in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to run an authoritarian government,” he alleged.

Mr. Kumar said that AAP election manifesto had promised full Statehood for Delhi, but sadly, the powers already vested with the Delhi government are also being taken away by the Centre.